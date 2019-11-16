INDEPENDENCE – After the daily congregate meal at the Buchanan County Senior Center on Wednesday, Michael Maas, a Buchanan County Conservation naturalist at Fontana Park, introduced a dozen or so people in the audience to Al, a barred owl. Al came to live at Fontana Park after a wing injury left him unfit to fend for himself in the wild.
Wild animals like Al come to live at the nature center at Fontana Park in one of three ways:
• Injured in the wild and can’t be released
• Human imprinted in an attempt to domesticate the creature
• A permit that allows the center to house ducks, geese, turkeys, bison, pheasants, etc.
Maas said, “Owls are raptors – birds of prey – nocturnal predators that eat a wide variety of mammals (reptiles, birds, and amphibians). To be effective hunters, they are equipped with special adaptations, such as excellent hearing, exceptional vision, powerful talons, silent flight, and a hooked beak. In combination, these attributes make owls fierce predators.”
According to Maas, owls have the ability to turn their heads up to 270 degrees in either direction. Their talons feature intense crushing power, and they can lift about half of their body weight.
Owls’ extraordinary vision is legendary. In 18 feet of snow, at a distance a 60 feet, an owl can spot a mouse.
They can see 50 to 100 times better than humans. The size of their eyes relative to their body size is key. To equal their visual abilities, humans would have to have eyeballs the size of dinner plates.
There are seven types of owls residing in Iowa:
• Great horned owl
• Barred owl
• Eastern screech
• Barn owl
• Long-eared
• Short-eared
• Snowy
To learn more about owls and other wild animals in the area, visit Fontana Park, 1883 125th Street, Hazleton.