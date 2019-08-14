Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.

To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazelton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

August 14

Chicken and dumplings, Harvard beets, broccoli, baked cookie, milk, margarine

August 15

BBQ chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

August 16

Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted diced red potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce, milk, ketchup, mustard

August 19

Country fried steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, sliced pears, milk, margarine

August 20

Roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mashed red potatoes, seasoned green beans, fluffy fruit salad, milk, margarine

August 21

Breaded pollock, baked potato, coleslaw, mixed fruit crisp, milk, tartar sauce, margarine, sour cream

August 22

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh fruit, milk, taco sauce

August 23

Italian pork loin, cheese shells, cabbage, multi-grain bread, applesauce, milk, margarine

August 26

Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato, creole green beans, fruited gelatin, milk, margarine

August 27

Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, cottage cheese/pineapple tidbits, milk

