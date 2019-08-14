WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazelton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
August 14
Chicken and dumplings, Harvard beets, broccoli, baked cookie, milk, margarine
August 15
BBQ chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, green peas, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
August 16
Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted diced red potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, applesauce, milk, ketchup, mustard
August 19
Country fried steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, capri vegetable blend, sliced pears, milk, margarine
August 20
Roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mashed red potatoes, seasoned green beans, fluffy fruit salad, milk, margarine
August 21
Breaded pollock, baked potato, coleslaw, mixed fruit crisp, milk, tartar sauce, margarine, sour cream
August 22
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, Mexican rice, mixed beans, flour tortilla, fresh fruit, milk, taco sauce
August 23
Italian pork loin, cheese shells, cabbage, multi-grain bread, applesauce, milk, margarine
August 26
Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato, creole green beans, fruited gelatin, milk, margarine
August 27
Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, cottage cheese/pineapple tidbits, milk
--30--