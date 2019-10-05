WATERLOO – According to the Iowa Department on Aging, 16.7 percent of Iowa’s population is over the age of 65. Projections for the state show this percentage will continue to increase, which will also increase the need for community supports and services for older individuals and their caregivers.
Over the past year, the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) has worked to provide services and supports to empower people with choices so they may stay in their homes and communities. NEI3A would like to share its accomplishments and gather public ideas and input at its annual meeting on Wednesday, October 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To make attendance more convenient for the public, this year’s event will be held at four regional locations:
• Waterloo – NEI3A Office, 3840 W 9th Street
• Decorah – Spectrum Building Education Room, 607 Washington Street
• Dubuque – Fountain Park Spring Building, Suite #430, 2728 Asbury Road
• Marshalltown – US Bank Building, 123 W Main Street
Join NEI3A as we take a look back at our year of changes and a look ahead to upcoming opportunities. This event is free and anyone is welcome to attend. We ask that you let us know you are coming! To register, please RSVP to 319-874-6847.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa and is one of six area agencies on aging in Iowa. With a mission of empowering older individuals to age with dignity and independence, NEI3A strives to improve the lives of older Iowans, their caregivers,, and their communities by providing information, services and supports to enable aging at home.
For more information visit www.nei3a.org.