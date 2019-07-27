WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals – including milk – in communities throughout the area. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal. Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday through Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazelton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
JULY 29
Beef tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussel sprouts, baked cookie, milk, margarine
JULY 30
Chicken marsala, baked potato, glazed carrots, wheat bread, chocolate raspberry pudding, milk, margarine, sour cream
JULY 31
Swiss steak, whipped potatoes, seasoned green beans, multi-grain bread, strawberry-rhubarb cake, milk, margarine
AUGUST 1
BBQ pork rib patty, red potatoes, coleslaw, hamburger bun, cran-apple crisp, milk
AUGUST 2
Almond Dijon chicken breast, Italian roasted potatoes, creamed peas, peaches, milk, margarine
AUGUST 5
Baked chicken breast, tarragon cream sauce, baked sweet potato, cabbage, multi-grain bread, fresh fruit, milk, margarine
AUGUST 6
Beef lasagna bake, tossed salad, cheesy cauliflower, Texas bread, peach cobbler, milk, margarine, salad dressing
AUGUST 7
Potato crusted fish, potato salad, green beans, hot cinnamon applesauce, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
AUGUST 8
Sloppy joe, roasted diced potatoes, California vegetable blend, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, milk
AUGUST 9
Honey mustard chicken salad, carrot raisin salad, wheat bread, fruited gelatin, milk