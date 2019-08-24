Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk.

Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.

Meal locations in Buchanan County include:

- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday

- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays

- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

August 26

Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato, creole green beans, fruited gelatin, milk, margarine

August 27

Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, cottage cheese/pineapple tidbits, milk

August 28

Beef pot roast, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, mixed vegetables, peach pie, milk

August 29

Sausage, onions, peppers, penne with marinara sauce, green peas, mandarin oranges, milk

August 30

Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, dinner roll, strawberry gelatin salad, milk

September 2

Closed for Labor Day holiday

September 3

BBQ pork rib patty, red potatoes, coleslaw, hamburger bun, cranapple crisp

September 4

Almond Dijon chicken breast, Italian roasted potatoes, creamed peas, peaches

September 5

Beef tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussel sprouts, baked cookie

September 6

Chicken marsala, baked potato, glazed carrots, wheat bread, chocolate raspberry pudding

