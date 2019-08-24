WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) offers senior meals in communities throughout the area. Each meal includes milk.
Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. To make a meal reservation, call 1-800-423-2449 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Meal locations in Buchanan County include:
- Independence: Buchanan County Senior Center (400 5th Avenue NE), Monday-Friday
- Lamont: Community Building (644 Bush Street), Thursdays
- Aurora, Hazleton, and Fairbank: Home-delivered meals only
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
August 26
Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato, creole green beans, fruited gelatin, milk, margarine
August 27
Tuna salad, broccoli cheese soup, multi-grain bread, cottage cheese/pineapple tidbits, milk
August 28
Beef pot roast, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, mixed vegetables, peach pie, milk
August 29
Sausage, onions, peppers, penne with marinara sauce, green peas, mandarin oranges, milk
August 30
Glazed ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, dinner roll, strawberry gelatin salad, milk
September 2
Closed for Labor Day holiday
September 3
BBQ pork rib patty, red potatoes, coleslaw, hamburger bun, cranapple crisp
September 4
Almond Dijon chicken breast, Italian roasted potatoes, creamed peas, peaches
September 5
Beef tater tot casserole, whole kernel corn, Brussel sprouts, baked cookie
September 6
Chicken marsala, baked potato, glazed carrots, wheat bread, chocolate raspberry pudding