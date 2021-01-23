The East Buchanan Bucs split two games this week. The first game, Tuesday night, the Bucs traveled to Maquoketa Valley (8-7) for a Tri-Rivers West conference tilt. The Bucs lose this one, 62-42.
In the next game played on Thursday night, behind a career high 17 points from senior Harley Nelson, the Bucs were victorious over the Blue Devils of West Central (1-12), 68-41.
Nelson and his teammates used great team work and timely 3-point shooting to build a big lead in the first half and continued their stellar play in the second half. This is by far the best game that the Bucs have played all year. The boys passed the ball around and looked for a good shot and when they got it, they hit it.
Nelson had 17 points while Hunter Bowers and Dalton Kortenkamp each had 10 points. Kaden Brockmeyer added 9 points and Trystin Russell poured in 8. Adam Hackett had 4 points, while Brady Cornell and Gram Erickson had 2 apiece.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 6 9 10 9 42
Maquoketa Valley 18 17 18 17 62
1 2 3 4 T
West Central 7 7 17 10 41
East Buchanan 14 17 20 17 68
No stats were available for the Maquoketa Valley game come press time.
The next game for the EB boys will be Tuesday night when the boys travel to Springville (14-1).