WINTHROP – Two recently completed Buchanan County infrastructure projects were dedicated on Wednesday, July 17, in a public presentation at the Buffalo Creek Area east of Winthrop. The 220th Street bridge and the Buffalo Creek Area pavilion are open to the public.
Brian Keierleber, Buchanan County engineer, and Dan Cohen, Buchanan County Conservation Board executive director, described these projects as “resiliency in the face of floods.”
The New 220th Street Bridge
Buchanan County’s 220th Street is one of the area’s major traffic thoroughfares, and the old bridge had been in place since 1928. In need of repairs, it had been subjected to frequent flooding over the years. In 2018, replacing the bridge without compromising safety or the projected life of a new bridge became a high priority for Keierleber and the Board of Supervisors.
The product/method used to build the new bridge – GalvaBar, an ASTM A1094-compliant galvanized reinforcement from AZZ Metal Coatings – was chosen for its long-term corrosion resistance, durability, and much-shorter lead times. GalvaBar’s coating is very adherent, impact-resistant, extremely formable, and withstands forming without cracking or pealing. While this approach has been used to make galvanized steel sheet and wire products for more than 80 years, this is a recent development for rebar.
“If we used standard construction methods, we wouldn’t have completed the project this year,” Keierleber said. The galvanized and coated H-piling eliminated the need to build coffer dams, and the formability meant the materials were shipped directly from the fabricator to the job site.
“We’re essentially removing a step from the supply chain,” said AZZ’s Mike Stroia. “This saves a significant amount of time, and fabricators appreciate controlling corrosion-resistant rebar in inventory without the logistics of additional shipping, tagging, or bundling….because you can fabricate GalvaBar with any rebar equipment, a consistent flow of product is ensured and the need for on-site field changes can be addressed quickly and easily.”
Construction of the bridge was completed quickly by Taylor Construction.
Buffalo Creek Area’s New Pavilion
Buffalo Creek Area offers nature- and wildlife-related activities, a trail system, and a picnic area. The old shelter was in bad shape after years of repeated flooding, so it was removed this spring. The new pavilion – designed for better maintenance after a flood – features lights and electricity. The roof sets on concrete piers to sustain the impact of high water, and the sides are open for easier cleanup of sand and other debris.
A grant from the Buchanan County Community Foundation covered part of the costs associated with this project. Concrete work was performed by Small Time Construction. Gissel Construction built the structure, and Keith Curry took care of the electrical work.
Buffalo Creek Area was acquired by the county in 1961. Originally, there were potential plans to develop the headquarters park there. Over the years, the area was the site of a campground, a playground, larger picnic areas, and even a disc golf course. Flooding, high maintenance costs, and low public usage led to the removal and/or reduction of these amenities. A vocal minority was unhappy with these actions.
The area saw periodic flooding – and a couple of major floods – throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Major flood events in 1993, 1999, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2018 followed. FEMA assistance helped with restoration efforts. The last three flood events cost approximately $50,000 alone.
According to Cohen, many lessons have been learned from the 81.5-acre Buffalo Creek Area:
• When possible, limit development in flood-prone areas
• Frequency and degree of damaging floods have increased with no signs of returning to past levels
• Be mindful of the types of amenities provided to the public and the demand for use
• It’s hard to “take away” amenities once they’ve been made available to the public
Next Projects
When asked what their next projects are for the county, Cohen said the Iron Bridge Access to the Wapsipinicon River between Quasqueton and Independence is next on his list. This will be the state’s first fully functional gateway access with universal launch on a state-designated water trail.
The project will cost local taxpayers very little because of private donations and grant funding from Iowa’s Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Program, the Wellmark Foundation, and the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.
The Iron Bridge project, to be completed by next summer, will feature:
• An improved concrete boat ramp and universal launch for loading and unloading motorboats and paddle craft
• A second ramp and pedestrian sidewalk
• A transfer area for gear and people to transport between the ramp and sidewalk
• A paved, reconfigured, and enlarged parking area with painted lanes and two handicap parking spots
• Restrooms to better handle human waste
• Overhead solar lighting at the ramp, restroom, and parking areas
In regard to what’s next for Keierleber and the county’s roads, he has two bridges under construction near Quasqueton. Road overlays, the Otterville blacktop, and more are on his list, too.