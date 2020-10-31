BUCHANAN COUNTY – The completion of the ‘Butterfield Bridge’ replacement project was celebrated October 20 with county officials and manufacturing representatives in attendance.
The old bridge, located on 310th Street at Overland Avenue, was built in 1936 with the dimensions of 27 feet long and 19 feet wide. It used wooden beams. The new bridge opened to the public November 1, 2019. A ribbon cutting was scheduled for after winter, but due to the onset of Coronavirus concerns in the spring the ribbon cutting was postponed to last week.
The new bridge maybe lager at 40 x 30 feet to accommodate larger equipment, but the materials are what make it special.
“This is the first bridge in the Western Hemisphere to be built with grade 65 beams,” said Buchanan County Engineer Brian Keierleber. “They are 30 percent stronger than the standard grade 50 beams at a cost increase of about 5 percent. This allows for a lower profile on the road reducing the cost of re-grading the approach roadway. That can also result in a significant cost savings. The BT concrete beams are over 7 foot tall and modern construction requires a 3 foot free board. This creates situations where the new road needs to be 10 or more feet taller.”
Creating the beams was a joint effort among Buchanan County Secondary Roads; Nucor and their manufacturing partner Nucor-Yamato Steel Company of Blytheville, Arkansas; and Iowa Engineered Processes (IEP) of Independence, Iowa.
“Iowa Engineering Processes here in Independence did the fabrication and coating of the beams,” said Keierleber. “This is a tremendous asset to have locally. On previous beam bridges constructed locally the fabrication was performed in Missouri then the beams were shipped to Buchanan County.”
For this project Nucor donated the beams.
It is not the first Buchanan County bridge project for Nucor-Yamato Steel. They also supplied materials for the “Jesup South” bridge on Benson Shady Grove Road (V65) in 2013; The “Amish Sawmill Bridge” located on Dillon Avenue south of 135 Street; and the “Buffalo Creek Bridge” on 220th Street east of Winthrop.
At the dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Butterfield Bridge, Keierleber said projects like this are rebuilding rural America with safe and reliable bridges.
“We are leveraging new technology,” he said, adding, “Beams of new strengths and grades not available 25 years ago.”
Representing Nucor at the event was Tabitha Stine, S.E. P.E. LEED AP, Director – Construction Solutions Services Group. She also spoke about the steel, highlighting that by a special process utilizing quenching the steel the new product is stronger. She said the steel was first used in high-rise buildings but is now used in bridge spans. She also praised the teamwork she had seen on projects in Iowa.
“You have a great consortium across the state of county engineers working together,” she said.
Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt also praised the teamwork between Secondary Roads and IEP and the importance of retaining and using local businesses where possible.
It was really fun to work with Brian [Keierleber],” said Steve Gruber, Business Manager for IEP. “He saved some money for the taxpayer.”
Gruber stated he looks forward to possibly working on future projects.
After the ribbon cutting, Stine, Ohrt, Keierleber, and Assistant County Engineer Alex Davis, sat down at the county shop at Quasqueton to further discuss the engineering aspects of the project.
As of October 2019, Buchanan County had 963 miles of roads and 259 Bridges over 20 feet. With the completion of the Butterfield Bridge Keierleber believes there are only 15-19 bridges in the county designated by the state as having a ‘deficient’ safety rating.
Keierleber plans to continue to work with manufacturers, government entities, and other stakeholders to increase road safety and ag productivity, and to decrease taxpayer costs, fatalities, and damaged property.