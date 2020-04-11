Dear Visitors,
With the latest closures by Governor Reynolds to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa, we are announcing new changes to park operations, including the closing of campgrounds for recreational use through April 30, 2020.
Iowa State Parks are open for day-use only. The areas of state parks that are still open include: roads and trails; lakes, rivers, and streams including shorelines, boat ramps, and access points; and open spaces such as grassy areas.
Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our visitors, volunteers, and employees. Please remember to be careful and responsible when visiting state parks:
- Keep six-foot distances between you and other park visitors
- Avoid popular areas where people may congregate, such as scenic overlooks, buildings, busy trails, etc.
- Bring your own hand sanitizer and soap, and use frequently
- Stay home if you have been sick in the last two weeks, and cover coughs and sneezes
The following facilities are currently closed in state parks:
- Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties no soap or sanitizer will be available in the park
- Campgrounds and group/youth camps for recreational use
- Playgrounds
All programs and events at state parks are cancelled or postponed through at least April 30, 2020. Watch for updates at iowadnr.gov.
We are monitoring the situation. As conditions change, so may our policies on park visitation and overnight stays. We will keep you informed of any changes moving forward.
If you have reservations for the month of May and feel cancelling your stay is the safest choice, we will waive the cancellation fee for visits (cabins, campsites, lodges, and shelters) with arrival dates through May 31, 2020. A transaction fee of $4 ($6 for reservations originally made by phone) will still apply. To cancel your May reservation, call 877-427-2757.
Public boats ramps and fishing accesses are still open – stay safe and keep physical distance.
While public boat ramps and fishing accesses are still open across Iowa, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters to abide by the physical distancing protocols recommended by the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Boat ramps have been crowded this week with the warm weather. The DNR advises only one boat use a ramp at a time to help prevent contact with other boaters.
A day on the water could provide you with the calm you need right now. Just be sure to follow these recommendations to keep you and your family safe:
- Keep at least six feet of distance between you and other boaters and avoid popular areas where people may congregate
- Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people
- Bring along hand sanitizer
- Clean surfaces that others may have touched (e.g., boat dock handrails) with wet wipes
Stay safe and “distance” to start this paddling season.
With recent warm temperatures, restless paddlers are ready to put canoes and kayaks in the water. Early spring paddling can provide solitude, exercise, and an opportunity to see amazing wildlife, but extra precautions are needed to stay safe.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recommends that paddlers wait for warmer weather to allow the water temperatures to rise slowly. It could be several weeks before water temperatures are ideal and safe as water and air temperatures continue to change.
“Air temperatures may feel warm in early spring, but the water is still dangerously cold and can be deadly to boaters,” said Todd Robertson, Iowa DNR river programs water trails coordinator. “Cold water shock and hypothermia can set in quickly if you are not dressed and fall into the cold water.”
Stay away from strainers and sweepers – wood or branch piles – deadly hazards that can pull a paddler under or pin them underwater. These are usually found on outside river bends where currents are strongest.
Review these simple safety tips before you head out on the water:
- Check your canoe or kayak for any needed repairs or maintenance after being stored for several months. Look for holes and leaks, make sure all hatch lids fit snug and securely, and check your paddle blades for signs of cracking or splitting.
- Wear your life jacket at all times when underway. Dust off your life jacket and make sure all buckles and zippers work properly. Look for holes and tears. Replace the life jacket if it has damage that cannot be repaired. Wear a life jacket at all times while on the water, regardless of your swimming ability. Not only do they help keep your head above water, they help maintain warmth.
- Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. Plan as if you were to be in the water at some point because “paddlers are just in between swims.” A wet suit or dry suit is a must. Do not wear cotton clothing – it fails to insulate when wet. Opt for synthetics or wool. Dress in layers so you can peel a layer off if overheated.
- Always bring along a dry bag with a complete set of extra clothes you can change into if you get wet, a first-aid kit, and a protected cell phone or weather radio. Get out of wet, cold clothing as soon as possible. Pack plenty of water to stay hydrated.
- Let a friend or loved one know where you are going and when you are expected to return. It will be easier to find you if you need help.
While waters remain open to paddlers, social distancing is still required to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Iowa DNR recommends the following:
- Limit paddling groups to fewer than 10 people
- Keep at least six feet of distance between you and other paddlers and avoid popular areas where people may congregate
- Only touch your own gear
- Avoid sharing snacks/water
- Bring along a hand sanitizer
- Plan your shuttle carefully. Stick with only your immediate family in your vehicle
Explore the Iowa DNR’s interactive paddling map at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/Canoeing-Kayaking/Where-to-Paddle to help you plan your paddling trips