BUCHANAN COUNTY – Yes! There are 510 new manufacturing jobs in Buchanan County! And no, there is not a huge new manufacturing enterprise moving into Buchanan County. These 510 jobs were created between 2011 and 2019 by companies that are already established in our communities. Our existing businesses are thriving and growing, and they are driving our economy in a positive direction.
According to data provided by Iowa Workforce Development, there has been a total of 575 additional full-time jobs created in Buchanan County since 2011. This total represents a 9.8% increase in new jobs across 17 different employment sectors. As the accompanying chart illustrates, most job sectors have seen increased employment, while six sectors have seen a decrease in jobs. The total new jobs represent a compilation of jobs gained in one sector vs. jobs lost in another.
The significant aspect of this data is that the 510 newly created manufacturing jobs represent a huge increase of 50.2%. In 2011, there were 1,015 people engaged in manufacturing; by 2019, industrial employment accounted for 1,525 jobs. Manufacturing accounts for 23.6% of all jobs in Buchanan County. What’s more, the weekly income of folks employed in manufacturing represents the third highest wage level in Buchanan County. An increase in well-paying industrial jobs means that there is an increase of cash being spent locally to purchase goods, entertainment, and homes. Our existing businesses are thriving and growing, and they are driving our economy in a positive direction.