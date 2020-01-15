INDEPENDENCE – The Heartland Acres Agribition Center Museum announces new winter hours from now through April 2020.
The new hours are 10 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $5. The price cut is due to the fact that the machine shed and one-room school are closed for the winter season. If school is canvcelled due to bad weather, the museum will not be open.
The museum is run by VOLUNTEERS – would YOU like to help? The car museum, military artifacts, Independence memorabilia, “Hall of Time,” and early agricultural equipment are just a few of the displays that are available for your viewing. Lots of “hands on” exhibits for all to enjoy. Have an idea for a new hands-on exhibit? Let us know. We need your input and help!
The Buchanan County Historical Society meets at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. in the theater area on the third Monday evening in February, March, April, July, September, October, and November. The Buchanan County Master Gardeners also meet at Heartland.
Call 319-332-0123 for the Heartland Acres Museum, or call Leanne at 319-334-4616 for additional information.
Remember the winter hours if you or your group are looking for something to do.