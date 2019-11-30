The Buffalo Bells recently completed their annual fundraiser, selling Christmas wreaths to people in the community.
Wreaths were delivered from Hines Tree Farm in Northern Minnesota, where they used pine, cedar, and fir branches. As a whole, the club sold 271 wreaths, and top sellers were Lauren, Lindsay, and Lydia Beyer with 76 wreaths; Annie and Katie Johnson with 37; and Charli Sherman with 33. The most popular wreaths were the 24-inch traditional, 24-inch burgundy, and 24-inch mixed green wreaths.
With the funds raised, the club is able to help pay for educational activities, a holiday party, and donations to be made to charitable organizations that the club agrees upon. In addition to that, for the second year in a row, the club has voted to adopt a local family in the community to provide a Christmas for.
If you would like to purchase a wreath next year, please contact club leaders Jayme Beyer, Ella Sherman, Michael Cook, or Bryan Flexsenhar.
It’s never too late to join 4-H! The Buffalo Bells and Buckles AND CLOVER KIDS (grades K-3). The next meeting will be their Christmas party on Sunday, December 8, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall in Winthrop.
We are happy to welcome any new 4-H and Clover Kid members. Please let one of us know if you have any questions!
Jayme Beyer: 563-920-2580, jaymebeyer@yahoo.com
Ella Sherman: 319-361-3064, esherman2343@gmail.com
Michael Cook: 319-327-7601, mcook1681@gmail.com
Bryan Flexsenhar: 319-981-4920, bjflex@gmail.com
Jess Flexsenhar: 563-920-3382, bjflex@gmail.com
Carey Chesmore: 319-269-4740, carey@netins.net