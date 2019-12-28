LAMONT – It’s not every day that a critically ill man who has suffered a massive heart attack gets to meet the first responders who took care of him. In some cases, the patient doesn’t make it.
However, that wasn’t the case on Monday, August 5, when Duane VanWie, 43, of Lamont had the opportunity to sit down with members from a number of agencies who provided the critical care he needed – when he needed it – on May 23 of this year.
Duane awoke around 1:40 a.m. and asked his fiancée, Sandra Conway, to get him a glass of water. “He’d been having chest pains for three or four weeks,” Sandra said, “but Covenant told him it was GERD.”
Sandra went to get the glass of water, and that’s when she heard Duane fall. She found him on the bedroom floor, ran to the neighbor’s house for help, and called the ambulance. The neighbor helped her get Duane moved up against the wall.
Lamont Fire & EMS were among a number of agencies that responded to the 911 call. Buchanan County Dispatch’s Michelle Smith answered the 911 call. Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Strawberry Point Ambulance Service, Regional Medical Center Ambulance Service, and LifeGuard Air Ambulance of Cedar Rapids all came to Duane’s aid.
In addition to the human response, a vital piece of equipment in the Lamont EMS arsenal was used by local personnel for the first time – LUCAS, an easy-to-use mechanical chest compression device that helps lifesaving teams around the world deliver high-quality, guidelines-consistent chest compressions to sudden cardiac arrest patients. The device can be used in the field, on the move, and in the hospital.
“We just got the system this spring,” Joe Rawson of Lamont EMS said. “Duane is the only patient to use it.”
In addition to the emergency medical personnel on the scene, firefighters from the Lamont Fire Department ran the comm (communication) lines and prepared the landing zone at the town’s ball field for the LifeGuard helicopter to touch down.
Duane was brought to the field by ambulance. From there, it was a 15-minute flight to Cedar Rapids. Then he was taken by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) in Iowa City. Duane spent 24 days in Iowa City, followed by 10 days of rehabilitation at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, before returning home.
During the event at the fire station on August 5, members of the various agencies talked to Duane about their role in his case, the technology they used, and how glad they were to see him on the road to recovery.
