BUCHANAN COUNTY – Absentee ballots for the November 3 general election will available to be voted in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office starting on Monday, October 5.

Absentee ballots may be cast in the auditor’s office at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, during regular office hours – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday – through Monday, November 2.

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available at http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Ballots requested through the mail must be returned and postmarked by midnight, November 2. However, the auditor’s office encourages those returning their ballots via the postal service to mail them before Tuesday, October 20.

All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

CANDIDATES FOR GENERAL ELECTION

Buchanan County, Iowa

Party Abbreviations:

- DEM – Democrats

- REP – Republicans

- ALL – Alliance Party

- CON – Constitution Party of Iowa

- GKH – Genealogy Know Your Family History

- GRN – Iowa Green Party

- LIB – Libertarian Party

President/Vice President

- Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)

- Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (REP)

- Roque Rocky De La Fuente/Darcy G. Richardson (ALL)

- Don Blankenship/William Alan Mohr (CON)

- Ricki Sue King/Dayna R. Chandler (GKH)

- Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker (GRN)

- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (LIB)

- Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard

- Kanye West/Michelle Tidball

United States Senator

- Theresa Greenfield (DEM)

- Joni Ernst (REP)

- Rick Stewart (LIB)

- Suzanne Herzog

United States Representative

Iowa District 1

- Abby Finkenauer (DEM)

- Ashley Hinson (REP)

State Senator

Iowa District 32

- Pam Egli (DEM)

- Craig Johnson (REP)

State Senator

Iowa District 48

- Eric Green (DEM)

- Dan Zumbach (REP)

State Representative

Iowa District 64

- Jodi Grover (DEM)

- Chad Ingels (REP)

State Representative

Iowa District 95

- Christian Andrews (DEM)

- Charlie McClintock (REP)

County Supervisor

(Vote for One)

- Joe Payne (DEM)

- Clayton Ohrt (REP)

County Auditor

- Kris Wilgenbusch (REP)

County Sheriff

- Scott Buzynski (REP)

County Treasurer

(To Fill Vacancy)

- Gina Mether (REP)

NON-PARTISAN OFFICES ON BALLOT

Hospital Board of Trustees

(Vote for No More Than Two)

- Anne McMillan

- Rob Robinson

Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners

(Vote for Three)

- Sean Dolan

- Doug Kaiser

- Becky Lindsay

Agricultural Extension Council Members

(Vote for No More Than Four)

- Mikki Hobart-Panek

- Megan Rawlins

- Patrick Donnelly

- Ryan Kress

- Michelle Mangrich

JUDGES

(Vote Yes or No to Retain)

Supreme Court Judges

- Edward Mansfield

- Christopher McDonald

- Thomas Waterman

- Susan Kay Christensen

Court of Appeals Judges

- David May

- Julie A. Schumacher

- Sharon Soorholtz Greer

- Thomas N. Bower

District 1B Judges

- Bradley J. Harris

- Joel A. Dalrymple

District 1B Associate Judges

- Linnea M.N. Nicol

- Patrice Jaye Eichman

BALLOT QUESTION

Iowa’s constitution requires that every 10 years, the people of Iowa vote in the general election whether to call a constitutional convention. If a majority approves of calling a constitutional convention, the next General Assembly would be required to enact a process for electing delegates to the convention and for submitting any constitutional amendments proposed by the convention for ratification by the people of Iowa.

Question 1

Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?

For more information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.

