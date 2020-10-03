BUCHANAN COUNTY – Absentee ballots for the November 3 general election will available to be voted in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office starting on Monday, October 5.
Absentee ballots may be cast in the auditor’s office at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence, during regular office hours – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday – through Monday, November 2.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available at http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Ballots requested through the mail must be returned and postmarked by midnight, November 2. However, the auditor’s office encourages those returning their ballots via the postal service to mail them before Tuesday, October 20.
All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.
CANDIDATES FOR GENERAL ELECTION
Buchanan County, Iowa
Party Abbreviations:
- DEM – Democrats
- REP – Republicans
- ALL – Alliance Party
- CON – Constitution Party of Iowa
- GKH – Genealogy Know Your Family History
- GRN – Iowa Green Party
- LIB – Libertarian Party
President/Vice President
- Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (DEM)
- Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (REP)
- Roque Rocky De La Fuente/Darcy G. Richardson (ALL)
- Don Blankenship/William Alan Mohr (CON)
- Ricki Sue King/Dayna R. Chandler (GKH)
- Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker (GRN)
- Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (LIB)
- Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard
- Kanye West/Michelle Tidball
United States Senator
- Theresa Greenfield (DEM)
- Joni Ernst (REP)
- Rick Stewart (LIB)
- Suzanne Herzog
United States Representative
Iowa District 1
- Abby Finkenauer (DEM)
- Ashley Hinson (REP)
State Senator
Iowa District 32
- Pam Egli (DEM)
- Craig Johnson (REP)
State Senator
Iowa District 48
- Eric Green (DEM)
- Dan Zumbach (REP)
State Representative
Iowa District 64
- Jodi Grover (DEM)
- Chad Ingels (REP)
State Representative
Iowa District 95
- Christian Andrews (DEM)
- Charlie McClintock (REP)
County Supervisor
(Vote for One)
- Joe Payne (DEM)
- Clayton Ohrt (REP)
County Auditor
- Kris Wilgenbusch (REP)
County Sheriff
- Scott Buzynski (REP)
County Treasurer
(To Fill Vacancy)
- Gina Mether (REP)
NON-PARTISAN OFFICES ON BALLOT
Hospital Board of Trustees
(Vote for No More Than Two)
- Anne McMillan
- Rob Robinson
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners
(Vote for Three)
- Sean Dolan
- Doug Kaiser
- Becky Lindsay
Agricultural Extension Council Members
(Vote for No More Than Four)
- Mikki Hobart-Panek
- Megan Rawlins
- Patrick Donnelly
- Ryan Kress
- Michelle Mangrich
JUDGES
(Vote Yes or No to Retain)
Supreme Court Judges
- Edward Mansfield
- Christopher McDonald
- Thomas Waterman
- Susan Kay Christensen
Court of Appeals Judges
- David May
- Julie A. Schumacher
- Sharon Soorholtz Greer
- Thomas N. Bower
District 1B Judges
- Bradley J. Harris
- Joel A. Dalrymple
District 1B Associate Judges
- Linnea M.N. Nicol
- Patrice Jaye Eichman
BALLOT QUESTION
Iowa’s constitution requires that every 10 years, the people of Iowa vote in the general election whether to call a constitutional convention. If a majority approves of calling a constitutional convention, the next General Assembly would be required to enact a process for electing delegates to the convention and for submitting any constitutional amendments proposed by the convention for ratification by the people of Iowa.
Question 1
Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?
For more information, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.