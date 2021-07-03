Editor’s Note: Christian Lutz is a descendant of Charles Thomson, the subject of this piece. Thomson’s story is a truly amazing one, and quite appropriate to learn about as we celebrate our nation’s 245th birthday.
Charles Thomson (1729-1824) does not have any cities, counties, or states, or even parks, buildings, schools, or streets named after him, nor does he have an award-winning musical to retell his story as a Founding Father. Thomson was the only individual to have held the post of Secretary of the Continental Congress throughout the duration of the American Revolution. In addition, he also served as Secretary of the Confederation Congress, the transitional governing body of the Republic until creation of the United States Congress in 1789.
After nearly two-and-half centuries, Charles’ contributions to the establishment of the American Republic is still in the shadows when compared to his contemporaries such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson. Ironically, it was Franklin who warned Charles in a November 1788 letter that “republics are apt to be ungrateful.”
Charles’ journey was truly a rags-to-riches story. He arrived in British North America as a destitute child-orphan from County Londonderry in Ulster (within today’s Northern Ireland). His father died as their ship came within sight of the Delaware shoreline. When reflecting upon that episode of his life, Charles wrote, “I stood by the bedside of my expiring and much-loved father, closed his eyes, and performed the last filial duties to him.” Upon landing in New Castle, the captain absconded the meager funds Charles’ father had placed in the ship’s treasury for safekeeping at the beginning of the voyage, and separated Charles and his siblings.
Thomson was placed with a blacksmith. One evening, Charles overheard the blacksmith tell his wife that he was thinking of indenturing Charles as an apprentice. Charles thought otherwise. With a small bundle of clothing, he set out that very night on the road to Wilmington, Delaware. At daybreak, he was stopped by a woman who asked where he was going so early in the morning. He shared the story of his escape and that if he could only get an education, he could make himself useful in the world. She took Charles to the newly founded New London Academy under the direction of Francis Alison. To this day, the identity of the benevolent woman remains a mystery.
With his education in hand, Charles’ first position was as Latin tutor at the Academy of Philadelphia, beginning in 1751. After five years, he became the head of the Latin department at the Friends’ Public School (today known as the William Penn Charter School).
As a schoolteacher, Thomson became a member of Benjamin Franklin’s Young Junto, a semi-secret mutual improvement group based on an earlier attempt made by Franklin in 1727. The Young Junto would eventually dissipate, but by 1767, Thomson reinvigorated the group as the American Society for Promoting and Propagating Useful Knowledge. The following year, Thomson’s group merged with the American Philosophical Society. Today, the Society is the nation’s oldest learned society. This would be Charles’ first of many contributions to what would become our national institutions.
By 1760, Charles left teaching. He eventually became a Philadelphia merchant and co-owner of an ironworks in New Jersey. As part of this new vocation, he became politically active. When the British parliament passed the Stamp Act in 1765 taxing various paper-based goods and requiring payment of those taxes with British currency, Charles served on a seven-member committee that demanded the resignation of the stamp tax collector.
As a member of the Philadelphia Merchants’ Committee, Thomson wrote in 1769 that the Colonies’ boycott of British goods was justified because the recent British actions of illegal taxes and quartering of troops were depriving the colonists of their liberties.
In May 1774, Thomson organized the visit of Paul Revere to Philadelphia to encourage support for their efforts in having the colony join with Virginia and Massachusetts in denouncing the British government who had just closed Boston Harbor in response to the Boston Tea Party.
Charles Thomson was appointed to serve as Secretary of the First Continental Congress in September 1774 due to his reputation in the local political arena, but also his service as the Secretary and Advisor to Teedyuscung, the “King of the Delawares,” 16 years earlier during the negotiations that led to the Treaty of Easton between the Colony of Pennsylvania and Native American tribes. Because of his veracity and diligence during those talks, including his learning of the Lenape language, the Chief adopted Charles into the tribe and gave him the name, Weghwulawmoend – “The Man Who Tells the Truth.”
In 1759, his book on the entire affair, entitled An Enquiry into the Causes of the Alienation of the Delaware and Shawanese Indians from the British Interest, blamed the sons and grandsons of William Penn for ruining the Colony’s once-friendly relations with the neighboring tribes. Thomson’s integrity became his hallmark.
He penned the final draft of the Declaration of Independence, and his name was one of only two that appear on the July 4 copy known as the Dunlap broadside, printed that evening and distributed throughout the Colonies to inform the citizenry that independence from Great Britain had been declared and the reasons why.
As Secretary, he became guardian of the engrossed copy (formal on parchment) of the Declaration, which was signed by most of the delegates in August 1776. Thomson became the custodian of the entire revolutionary government, especially during those times when the Congress could not meet in Philadelphia due to the close proximity of British forces. Other than Philadelphia, Congress met in four other colonial towns throughout the war. The engrossed copy of the Declaration was transferred along with all other journals and records of the Continental Congress to the permanent government that commenced under the 1789 Constitution.
In addition to his work as Secretary, he was the co-designer of the Great Seal of the United States, doing so relatively quickly after six years of impasse by committees who had been assigned the task but unable to mutually agree upon a final design. Once it had been adopted in 1782, Thomson would affix the seal upon all official government documents.
He acquired other duties as Secretary that no one else wanted. Charles prepared reports for Congress, issued passports, translated letters received from abroad, sent communications on behalf of Congress to states and foreign governments, issued letters of marque and reprisal for American privateers (the beginnings of the United States Navy), collected the constitutions and laws of the states (leading to the start of the National Archives), and certified the authenticity of congressional actions, directives, and materials.
Not only was Thomson the first administrative executive of the new Republic, he was unfortunately the first one forced into retirement, likely due to his veracity, the fact that he played no favorites, and his Scots-Irish temperament. The delegate from Pennsylvania, James Searle, accused Charles of misquoting him in the Congressional minutes of January 1780. A fellow delegate, Samuel Holten, recorded the encounter in his diary, noting, “Yesterday Mr. Searle cained the secy. of Congress, & the secy returned the same salute.” Both Searle and Thomson had bloodied faces as a result.
John Jay, New York’s delegate to the Continental Congress and first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, wrote to Thomson in July 1783, encouraging Charles to write a history of the American Revolution due to Charles’ non-military perspective and intimate position he held as Secretary. Despite being encouraged to do so by Jay and others, and having written numerous pages of notes and drafts, Thomson eventually burned all of the papers, noting “[l]et the world admire the supposed wisdom and valor of our great men. Perhaps they may adopt the qualities that have been ascribed to them, and thus good may be done. I shall not undeceive future generations.”
Charles’ last official act as Secretary was traveling to Mount Vernon, informing George Washington of his election as President, and accompanying Washington back to New York City for the latter’s inauguration in 1789.
End of Part 1.
