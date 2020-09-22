JESUP – In September 2019 Heartland Technology purchased a vacant building at 591 Young Street in Jesup. A partnership was formed between Farmers State Bank, the Jesup Community School District, and Heartland Technology to support the Jesup community through this multi-purpose facility.
Kelly Seehase, Director of Operations, describes the environment at CoWork591 as “fun, inviting, and professional. It’s not just for entrepreneurs. It’s a place to connect with others you might not have met otherwise.”
CoWork591 is utilized by several members and guests throughout the day, from professionals to college students. Others meet to network and collaborate together while working in a relaxed environment with a variety of office designs.
These spaces are ideal for “work from home” professionals looking for an alternate space to work in the company of others. Office amenities and spaces are available to rent by the hour, day, or by monthly membership.Various education and professional-based programming is also available in the public space for community members and business professionals alike.
Sara Borland, Director of Customer Marketing for GoDaddy, visits CoWork 591 two to three times a week. “In March, our company sent every employee home. After a while, I was going stir crazy and needed a change of scenery. The atmosphere and technology here are top-notch. It’s an amazing place to show off to my co-workers, who often say ‘that’s in Jesup, Iowa?!’ It is a shining star for our community.”
CoWork 591 is also open to students. In addition to the partnership with the Jesup CAPS program, several college students have utilized the space, especially when classes went strictly online last spring.
CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) is a work-based learning program offering high school students the opportunity to learn and build professional skills, explore various careers, and work on projects for local and area businesses and companies. “Students will have the opportunity to be a CAPS associate during their junior or senior years, replacing three elective credits, and giving them hands-on opportunities to complete projects for local businesses,” says Allyson Kitch, Jesup CAPS Instructor.
Shawna Woiwod of Jesup is currently a student at Upper Iowa University, who also works for the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce. Her husband works in their home office, and they have a young child, so Shawna needed a quiet place to do homework as she completes her Bachelors degree in Human Services Administration. “I get so much done here (CoWork 591); it’s quiet and there are no distractions like I have at home. I also have accessibility to the printers, extra monitors and everything I need.”
“This is an ideal place to get work done while building relationships and your network,” Seehase says. “I love seeing people ask questions and get feedback from someone outside their field of work.”
“I’m thankful that it’s here,” Borland added. “I’m likely not going back (to my office), so this is a good long-term solution. I like to have the socialization and space to work with other professionals.”