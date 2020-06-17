NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, June 7
10:10 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ravelo Manzanillo, Jr., 40, of Dubuque. Manzanillo was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and was cited for speed violation, failure to carry registration, and failure to carry proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 261-mile marker on Highway 20.
Monday, June 8
6:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Levon Michael Williams, 45, of Jesup. Williams was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of Water Street in Littleton.
9:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Eduardo Trevino, 39, of Oelwein. Trevino was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of second offense domestic abuse assault (an aggravated misdemeanor), operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (an aggravated misdemeanor), and violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 19th Avenue NW in Independence.
Tuesday, June 9
11:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Derek Daniel Flaucher, 20, of Hawkeye. Flaucher was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), stop/yield sign violation (a simple misdemeanor), and failure to carry proof of insurance (a simple misdemeanor). Flaucher was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, June 12
2:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Fred Arthur Kammeyer, 63, of Waterloo. Kammeyer was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor) and was cited for driving on wrong side of roadway and failure to yield half of roadway. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 260th Street and Buffalo Creek Boulevard.
1:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Leyton Walters, 32, of West Union. Walters was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.