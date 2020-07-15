NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, July 5
12:05 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Seth Scott Chapman, 20, of Manchester on charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), possession of alcohol under age (a simple misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). The arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of N Water Street in Quasqueton.
Monday, July 6
8:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Troy Michael Dunn, 41, of Garnell on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Dunn was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, July 7
9:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jason Lee Postel, 40, of Independence on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order. Postel was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, July 9
8:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Mellony Jean Harris, 31, of Hazleton on charges of unlawful possession of prescription pills (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Harris was also arrested on an active warrant out of Fayette County for failure to appear. The arrest was made following a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of 3rd Street N in Hazleton.
Friday, July 10
11:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Christopher Lamar Tyson, 31, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for fourth degree theft (a serious misdemeanor). Tyson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, July 11
6:10 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-380 near mile marker 51. According to the investigation, a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban operated by Michael Botta of Concord, North Carolina, was traveling northbound on I-380 when Botta lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the ditch and rolled, as did a camper being towed by the vehicle. Michael Botta and a passenger, Dawn Botta, were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids with unspecified injuries. This accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Brandon Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance Service.