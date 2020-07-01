NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, June 21
12:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Anthony Webster, 42, of Winthrop. Webster was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2800 block of 220th Street east of Winthrop.
Tuesday, June 23
5:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Corbin Richard Ohrt, 62, of Winthrop. Ohrt was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of felon in possession of firearms/ammunition (a Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 3000 block of 200th Street east of Winthrop and stems from a search warrant conducted on May 29, 2020.
Thursday, June 25
6:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nathan Mikeal Bathke, 43, of Aurora. Bathke was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault causing injury (a serious misdemeanor) and first degree harassment (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1000 block of Slater Avenue north of Aurora.
Friday, June 26
12:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Michael Bailey, 27, of Brandon. Bailey was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Main Street in Brandon.
8:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Gary Joseph Thimmesch, 64, of Aurora. Thimmesch was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 block of Union Street in Aurora.
3:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Vincent Neal Mummau, 59, of Strawberry Point. Mummau was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.