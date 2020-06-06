NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Friday, May 29
1:05 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Austin Richard Neuhaus, 28, of Quasqueton. Neuhaus was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Roberts Avenue.
Saturday, May 30
10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jon Joseph Rettig, 63, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Rettig was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:55 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Sixth Street South and Madison Street in Winthrop. According to the investigation, a 2004 Buick Rendezvous operated by Joyce Koehler of Winthrop was traveling northbound on Sixth Street South and turned east onto Madison Street. Upon making the turn, Koehler made a wide turn and struck a 2006 Ford Escape operated by Peter St. Aubin of Marshall, Minnesota. No injuries were reported and damage to each vehicle was minimal. Koehler was cited for failure to yield half of roadway.
10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jesse Lee Rogers, 26, of Rowley. Rogers was charged with third offense operating while intoxicated (a Class D felony), driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and interference with official Acts (a simple misdemeanor). Rogers was also cited for open container, violation of title transfer, and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of 220th Street east of Independence.