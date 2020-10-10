Wednesday, Sept. 9
4:05 p.m.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of an incident involving a school bus from the Jesup Community School District. It was reported that some students aboard the bus had contacted parents and stated that the driver was having difficulty operating the bus in a safe manner. Concerned for the safety of the children and the well-being of the bus driver, one parent was able to keep the bus at a bus stop in the 2800 block of Benson Shady Grove Avenue south of Jesup while sheriff’s deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched. The bus driver was transported to MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo for medical evaluation. An investigation was initiated following statements and observations noted at the scene by law enforcement. Ultimately, a possible medical episode was ruled out and, at the conclusion of the investigation, criminal charges were filed.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested James Dale Stockwell, 62, of Jesup. Stockwell turned himself in to the sheriff’s office and was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and 16 counts of child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor). Stockwell was also issued a traffic citation for unsafe backing. No injuries were reported in this incident. The Jesup Community School District was in full cooperation during the investigation, and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Jesup Ambulance Service, and Brandon Fire Department.