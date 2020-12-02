NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Friday, Nov. 27
3:20 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Katie Jane Irene Snow, 36, of Hazleton. Snow was charged with interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor) and was arrested on an active warrant out of Black Hawk County for parole violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 120th Street and Fairbank-Amish Boulevard west of Hazleton.