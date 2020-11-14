NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Nov. 1
1:00 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua James Blake, 29, of Alburnett. Blake was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 49 mile marker of I380.
1:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jorge Eric Retana, 19, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Retana was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 252 mile marker of Hwy 20.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
4:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Anthony Pirtle, 48, of Lamont. Pirtle was arrested on an active warrant out of Clayton County for an original charge of first degree theft (a Class C felony). This arrest was made in the 400 block of Pine Street in Lamont. Pirtle was transferred to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
4:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Carl Hendryx, 40, of Mt. Auburn. Hendryx was charged with three counts of violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor) and one count of domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 500 block of South Street in Brandon.
Thursday, Nov. 5
4:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jalissa Marlene Simmons, 29, of Waterloo. Simmons was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Nov. 6
2:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Carl McGee II, 27, of Waterloo. McGee was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Harold Arthur Lloyd III, 28, of Lamont. Lloyd was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1000 block of Oak Street in Lamont.
3:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Katie Ann Frazer, 25, of Lamont. Frazer was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1000 block of Oak Street in Lamont.
Saturday, Nov. 7
11:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kim Robin Tielebein, 53, of Waterloo. Tielebein was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of third offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a Class D felony) and eluding law enforcement (a Class D felony). Tielebein was also issued citations for failure to maintain control, no valid driver’s license, and stop sign violations. These charges stem from a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Thursday, November 5, when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Tielebein near 150th Street and Dillon Avenue. Tielebein failed to stop and attempted to elude the deputy. The incident concluded when Tielebein struck a bridge guardrail on 100th Street (Hwy 281) near Harrison Avenue. Tielebein was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently arrested upon release from the hospital. The Oelwein Police Department, Fairbank Police Department, and MercyOne Ambulance Service assisted in this incident.