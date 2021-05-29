NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, May 16
12:45 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kristy Leigh Hall, 26, of Independence. Hall was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, May 17
4:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Mark Wayne Billingsley, 34, of Mt. Vernon. Billingsley was charged with second degree burglary (a Class C felony), third degree criminal mischief (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (a serious misdemeanor), first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 2800 block of 150th Street.
3:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kayla Rae Martin, 28, of Oelwein. Martin was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, May 18
9:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Lisa Margaret Baych, 55, and Jack Miller Bishop, 23, both of Hazleton. Baych was charged with gathering where controlled substances are used (a serious misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia ( simple misdemeanor). Bishop was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor). These arrests stem from an incident in Hazleton on March 20, 2021.
11:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Silson Tommy, 38, of Waterloo. Tommy was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, May 19
2:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Rodney Dean Cornwell, 57, of Lamont. Cornwell was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Casey Hugh King, 37, of Independence. King was charged with escape from custody (a Class D felony) and interference with official acts causing injury (a serious misdemeanor). King was also arrested on a warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. This arrest was made near Golf Course Boulevard west of Independence.
Thursday, May 20
11:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joseph Paul Lahey, 55, of Lamont. Lahey was charged with assault on law enforcement/public safety while displaying a dangerous weapon (a Class D felony), interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon (a Class D felony), and assault on a civilian while displaying a dangerous weapon (an aggravated misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident in Lamont on May 13, 2021. Lahey was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, May 21
4:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Charles Thomas Bever, 31, of Iowa City. Bever was charged with third offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a Class D felony), first degree theft (a Class C felony), assault on law enforcement/public safety (a serious misdemeanor), interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of W 220th Street in Winthrop.
9:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Levy Lewis Jenkins III, 18, of Gainesville, Florida. Jenkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made near the 266 mile marker of Highway 20.
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew Ryan Welcher, 42, of Dundee. Welcher was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor) and arrested on a warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Madison Marie White, 28, of Dundee. White was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor) and arrested on an active warrant out of Delaware County for failure to appear. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
6:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Austin Paul Bellmer, 25, of Oelwein. Bellmer was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and was cited for driving on wrong side of the highway, failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance, and failure to leave info at an accident scene. This arrest was made in the 1900 block of 1st Street W in Independence.