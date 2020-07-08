Tuesday, June 30
7:10 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of North Main Street in Hazleton. According to the investigation, a 2007 GMC Acadia operated by Brett Albert Berry, 33, of Oelwein was traveling northbound on Main Street when Berry lost control of the vehicle while traversing a curve. Berry’s vehicle crossed over the southbound lane and jumped the curb of the west side of the road, striking three different vehicles that were parked in a used car sales lot before coming to rest along the west edge of the roadway. Berry was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries and later issued citations for no proof of insurance, open container, striking fixtures, and driving left of center. This accident remains under investigation, and further charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hazleton Fire Department and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance Service.
Thursday, July 2
3:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ashley Martin Jauienhug, 33, of Waterloo. Jauienhug was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 3
1:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kyle David Bruscato, 21, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin. Bruscato was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (a serious misdemeanor) and carry weapons while intoxicated (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 260 mile marker on Hwy 20.
2:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Larry Wayne Hunt, Jr., 24, of Lamont. Hunt was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 135th Street and Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187).
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Corey Christopher Peterson, 31, of Cedar Rapids. Peterson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, July 4
11:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Hannah Melissa Wilke, 18, of Elkader. Wilke was charged with interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of Water Street in Quasqueton.