Sunday, Sept. 6
3:35 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Paul Brown, 57, of Independence. Brown was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near 220th Street and Gentry Avenue west of Independence.
Monday, Sept. 7
3:45 a.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on I380 near the 50 mile marker. One fatality has been confirmed, but the decedent’s name is not being released at this time. According to the initial investigation, it appears that a male was operating a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle and was traveling northbound on I380 near the 50 mile marker when he lost control of the vehicle. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol are investigating. Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Fire Department, and North Benton Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
12:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jeremy Eugene Gage, 33, of Oelwein. Gage was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 10
3:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Rene Ramoz Diaz, 27, of Monticello. Ramoz Diaz was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Sept. 12
4:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Maxon Louis Horkheimer, 18, of Hazleton. Horkheimer was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 290th Street and Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) west of Rowley.