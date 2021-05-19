Sunday, May 9
5:20 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brent Allen Janssen, 35, of Marshalltown on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Janssen was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, May 10
11:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Dennis Duane Kramer Jr, 42, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Kramer was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, May 14
4:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Sabrina May Reisner, 33, of Cedar Falls on an active warrant out of Allamakee County for controlled substance violation. Reisner was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to Allamakee County.
6:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Diamond Desiree Johnson, 29, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Johnson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 15
6:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Wendi Suzette Brimmer, 54, of Hazleton on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Brimmer was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 46, of Independence. Moore was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of 16th Avenue NW in Independence.
1:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nicole Marie Pingree, 37, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Pingree was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Oelwein Police Department assisted in this arrest.