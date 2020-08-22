Sunday, Aug. 9
4:05 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Logan Gabriel Crawford, 18, of Winthrop. Crawford was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol under legal age (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Third Street and 220th Street in Winthrop.
Monday, Aug. 10
2:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Harold Arthur Loyd III, 28, of Lamont. Loyd was charged with domestic abuse assault (aggravated misdemeanor), first degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), false imprisonment (serious misdemeanor), and reckless driving (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1000 block of Oak Street in Lamont.
4:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Mark A. Bontrager, 23, of Fairbank. Bontrager was charged with assault causing bodily injury (a serious misdemeanor) and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1400 block of Castle Avenue.
3:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Meredith Chris Miller, 69, of Independence. Miller was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/impaired (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest stems from a motor vehicle accident that occurred on June 2, 2020. Miller was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies arrested Leandra Shawane Hughes, 26, of Waterloo. Hughes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
6:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dustin Duane Vandiver, 24, of West Union. Vandiver was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
2:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Seth Scott Chapman, 20, of Manchester. Chapman was charged with second offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Concord Street and 135th Street in Lamont.
Thursday, Aug. 13
6:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dustin Paul Morris, 24, of Independence. Morris was charged with public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Friday, Aug. 14
12:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Duane Allen VanWie, 45, of Lamont. VanWie was charged with assault (a simple misdemeanor) and was also arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of second degree theft (a Class D felony) and credit card fraud (a Class D felony). This arrest was made in the near Church Street and Worth Street in Lamont.