NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tuesday, July 6
1:45 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Pamela Kay Jones, 50, of Oelwein. Jones was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of violation of protection order (a simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, July 7
2:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Edwin Acosta, 23, of Chicago, Illinois. Acosta was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 248 mile marker on Highway 20.
5:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested two juvenile males. A 14-year-old male was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for underage tobacco possession, failure to have a valid driver license, failure to carry proof of insurance, and improper use of a traffic lane. A 15-year-old male was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor) and cited for underage tobacco possession. At the sheriff’s office, the 14-year-old male was found to be in possession of further contraband and subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility (a Class D felony). Both juveniles were processed and released. These arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue SE in Independence. The Independence Police Department assisted in these arrests.
7:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jeffrey Martin Hemsath, 63, of Waterloo. Hemsath was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
6:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Allan Rickert, 44, of Oelwein. Rickert was charged with driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor) and also had an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of E Benton Street in Hazleton.
Saturday, July 10
11:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Patrick Ernest Schanbeck, 33, of Hazleton. Schanbeck was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of first offense sex offender registry violation (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 110th Street and Fairbank Amish Boulevard.