NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tuesday, July 14
8:00 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Kyle Martin Schmidt, 57, of Manchester. Schmidt was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second offense operating while intoxicated (an aggravated misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, July 15
9:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Aubrey Anna Heller, 18, of Cedar Rapids. Heller was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and unlawful possession of prescription drugs (a serious misdemeanor). Heller was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies arrested Corey Michael Harkin, 23, of Oelwein. Harkin was charged with first offense first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and cited with open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Second Street and Fifth Avenue NE in Independence.
Thursday, July 16
3:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Ryan Donald Young, 34, of Jesup. Young was charged with two counts of second degree sexual abuse (a Class B felony). This arrest was made following an investigation into sexual abuse of two juveniles below the age of 12. Young was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies arrested Brandon Scott Thibadeau, 26, of Delhi. Thibadeau was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 20 near mile marker 257. According to the investigation, a 2000 Freightliner tractor/trailer operated by Lyle Sanders of Dexter was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 when Sanders lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a cable barrier, causing significant underside damage to the semi and trailer. Sanders was uninjured in the accident and was cited for failure to maintain control and driving beyond 14-hour duty period. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and the Independence Fire Department.
Saturday, July 18
8:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Douglas Michael Hogan, Jr., 32, of Independence. Hogan was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (an aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.