NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Dec. 13
3:35 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Clayton Jeffrey Conklin, 25, of Independence. Conklin was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 1st Street E and 3rd Avenue NE in Independence.
3:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Andrew Lee Heath, 34, of Oelwein. Heath was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a Class D felony) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Dec. 14
8 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2800 block of 190th Street northeast of Winthrop. The juvenile was processed through the Buchanan County Jail, released to parents/guardians, and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Deputies arrested Megan Elizabeth Cornwell, 38, of Brandon. Cornwell was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest stems from a motor vehicle accident that occurred near 220th Street and Dugan Avenue on November 26, 2020. Cornwell was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Austin Francis Linsley, 20, of Independence. Linsley was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), second offense possession of controlled substance – cannabidiol (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), speed violation, and failure to provide proof of insurance. Linsley was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11 a.m.
Deputies arrested Corrina Clara Smith, 52, of Alburnett. Smith was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for multiple charges, including stalking (an aggravated misdemeanor), first degree harassment (an aggravated misdemeanor), second degree burglary (a Class D felony), second degree criminal mischief (an aggravated misdemeanor), third degree criminal mischief (a serious misdemeanor), fourth degree theft (a serious misdemeanor), obstructing 911 communications (a simple misdemeanor), and violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). Smith was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 17
2:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested David Stephen Nemmers, 30, of Jesup. Nemmers was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nathan Michael Williams, 32, of Independence. Williams was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (a Class D felony), driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
11:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Douglas Michael Hogan Jr, 32, of Independence. Hogan was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry (a Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.