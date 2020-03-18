Sunday, March 8
5:40 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacob Edward Brown, 42, of Hazleton. Brown was charged with second offense domestic abuse assault (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of 3rd Street S in Hazleton.
Monday, March 9
12:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Maurice Flodee Robinson, 35, of Waterloo. Robinson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Benjamin Karl Gabriel, 40, of Oelwein. Gabriel was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). Gabriel was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, March 10
6:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Logan Michael Flanagan, 29, of Rowley. Flanagan was charged with third offense operating while intoxicated (a Class D felony), child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor), and domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of Grande Avenue in Rowley.
Thursday, March 12
5:35 p.m.
Deputies arrested Frederick Alan DeGreif, 50, of Wadena. DeGreif was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
8:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Samuel Edwin Hiscocks, 19, of Winthrop. Hiscocks was charged with first degree harassment (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 200 block of 1st Street S in Winthrop.
Friday, March 13
12:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Austen Ray Boleyn, 25, of Winthrop. Boleyn was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and probation violation. Boleyn was also charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 100 block of 1st Street N in Hazleton.
12:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brock Edward Eldridge, 18, of Independence. Eldridge was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 100 block of Ely Street in Rowley.
6:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nathan Keith Holthaus, 30, of Lamont. Holthaus was charged with carrying weapons (an aggravated misdemeanor), carrying weapons while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor), reckless use of firearm (a simple misdemeanor), and manner of conveyance (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 3300 block of 130th Street east of Lamont. This arrest stems from a report of a vehicle traveling southbound on Hwy 187 (Washburn Avenue) from Hwy 3 in Fayette County. It was reported via 911 that the passenger of the vehicle (Holthaus) fired a handgun at different times from the passenger window as the vehicle drove southbound on Hwy 187. Deputies subsequently located the vehicle east of Lamont and conducted a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest.
8:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Troy Howard McMurray, 51, of Quasqueton. McMurray was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and was cited for open container and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of S 3rd Street in Quasqueton.
Saturday, March 14
5:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Charles Hunt, 38, of Lamont. Hunt was charged with fourth degree criminal mischief (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident that occurred on March 7, 2020.