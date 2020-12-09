Wednesday, Dec. 2
9:15 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tessa Annette Rose Marion, 27, of Independence. Marion was charged with assault on persons engaged in certain occupations causing injury (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue west of Independence.
Saturday, Dec. 5
1:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Chaz Anthony Youngblood, 24, of Little Falls, Minnesota. Youngblood was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor).Youngblood was also cited for speed violation and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) south of Independence.
9:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brent Alan Olmstead, 28, of Independence. Olmstead was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree theft (a Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 1800 block of Golf Course Boulevard west of Independence.