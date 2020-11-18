NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Nov. 8
1:10 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy Michael Kerns, 54, of Oelwein. Kerns was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (a Class D felony), third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (an aggravated misdemeanor), first offense possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Kerns was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue south of Hazleton.
5:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Hubert, 39, of Waterloo. Hubert was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Jamestown Avenue north of Independence.
3:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Johnna Mathias Rommann, 21, of Independence. Rommann was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on September 24, 2020.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
2:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Robert Allen Gordon, 58, of Waterloo. Gordon was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor) and second offense possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in a field in the 800 block of North View Drive in Independence.
Friday, Nov. 13
8:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Antonio Martin Durkee, 30, of Lake Mills. Durkee was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Nov. 14
3:25 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Grant Avenue southwest of Hazleton. According to the investigation, a 2013 Nissan Altima operated by Allen Hershberger was traveling southbound on Grant Avenue while a 2004 Ford Expedition operated by Larry Nelson of Waterloo was traveling northbound on Grant Avenue. Hershberger was traveling near the center of the road and both vehicles collided nearly head-on in the roadway. No injuries were reported. Hershberger was cited for failure to yield half of roadway, and Nelson was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. Both vehicles were considered a total loss.