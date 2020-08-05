NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, July 26
10:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nathan Bradlee Peterson, 23, of Cedar Rapids on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Peterson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, July 27
9:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jeffery Allen Dircks, 49, of Winthrop. Dircks was charged with domestic abuse assault (a serious misdemeanor) and child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 block of 4th Street N in Winthrop.
Thursday, July 30
8:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 31, of Lamont on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of second-degree theft (a Class D felony) and third-degree burglary (a Class D felony). Wise was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 31
1:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 16-year-old juvenile, charging him with third-degree burglary (a Class D felony) and fourth degree theft (a serious misdemeanor). The juvenile was later released to parents/guardians and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services. This arrest stems from an investigation into an incident that occurred in the 100 block of Clark Street N in Stanley.
Saturday, Aug. 1
3:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nicole Kathryn Wilder, 27, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Wilder was held at the Buchanan County Jail.