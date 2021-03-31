NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, March 21
7:10 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Allan Gordon, 59, of Homosassa, Florida. Gordon was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Dean Carlisle, 41, of Quasqueton. Carlisle was charged with second offense domestic abuse assault (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of S 3rd Street in Quasqueton.
8:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Steffeny Ann Rose, 39, of Arlington. Rose was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor) and probation violation. Rose was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cody Michael Marvets, 22, of Readlyn. Marvets was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, March 23
4:30 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1600 block of 220th Street west of Independence. According to the investigation, a 1994 Ford Ranger operated by Christopher Burckhart of Jesup was traveling westbound on 220th Street when Burckhart suffered a suspected medical episode and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the north ditch, driving through a residential yard and a grove of trees before colliding with a building. Burckhart was transported to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with minor injuries and for evaluation. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Damage was estimated at $8,500 to the Burckhart vehicle and $35,000 to the building. Burckhart was later issued citations for failure to have a valid driver license and failure to have insurance. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Thursday, March 25
6:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nicholas Phillip Lee Bartels, 27, of Strawberry Point. Bartels was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor), third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance (a Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). Bartels was also cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made in the 1200 block of 120th Street.
Friday, March 26
1:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Renee Lynn Snay, 47, of Oelwein. Snay was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, March 27
4:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Robert William McMurrin, 49, of Hazleton. McMurrin was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1200 block of Indiana Avenue.