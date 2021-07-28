NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, July 19
12:45 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mellony Jean Harris, 32, of Oelwein. Harris was charged with public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Tuesday, July 20
9:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Harry James Meek Jr, 44, of Hazleton on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of child endangerment with bodily injury (a Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ian Maxwell Brant, 23, of Dubuque on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, July 22
6 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joseph James Meek, 42, of Hazleton on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of E Benton Street in Hazleton.
Friday, July 23
10:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jeffery Alan Steffens, 56, of Waterloo. Steffens was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and also had an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, July 24
1 p.m.
Deputies arrested Emmalyn Nicole Foster, 22, of Cedar Rapids on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of false reports (a simple misdemeanor), obstruction of prosecution or defense (an aggravated misdemeanor), and third degree harassment (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of Sunset Street in Urbana.