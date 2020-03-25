NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, March 15
6:00 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Isiah Dalton Stillmunkes, 20, of Waterloo. Stillmunkes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Laureen A. Raber, 19, of Fairbank and Jerry A. Kaufman, 20, of Hazleton. Raber was charged with interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury (a serious misdemeanor), interreference with official acts – non-injury (a simple misdemeanor), trespass (a simple misdemeanor), and possession of alcohol under age (s simple misdemeanor). Kaufman was charged with two counts of interference with official acts – non-injury (a simple misdemeanor), trespass (a simple misdemeanor), and possession of alcohol under age (a simple misdemeanor). Two other 17-year-old males were also arrested and each charged with interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury (a serious misdemeanor) and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following an incident in the 1600 block of 120th Street.
10:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 29, of Monona. Skidmore was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, March 17
5:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brandon Scott Thibadeau, 26, of Postville. Thibadeau was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Austin Ray Boleyn, 25, of Winthrop. Boleyn was charged with third degree burglary (a Class D felony), possession of burglary tools (an aggravated misdemeanor), fourth degree theft (a serious misdemeanor), and fifth degree criminal mischief (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident that occurred in the 200 block 1st Street N in Hazleton on March 12, 2020.
Wednesday, March 18
6:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua John Watts, 32, of Independence. Watts was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for probation violation and failure to appear. He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, March 19
11:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Patrick Scott Carpenter, 46, of Manchester. Carpenter was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registry (a Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
1:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Deidre Joy Lee, 32, of Oelwein. Lee was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, March 20
4:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dennis Duane Kramer, Jr., 41, of Mount Auburn. Kramer was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 200 block of East Street in Mount Auburn.