NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Sept. 20
3:10 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested David Mbombo Monse, 26, of Cedar Rapids. Monse was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). Monse was also cited for operation without registration plates, open container, and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 43 mile marker of I380.
Monday, Sept. 21
9:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew Glenn Barth, 35, of Winthrop. Barth was charged with five counts of second degree sexual abuse – victim under age 12 (a Class B felony). This arrest was made following an investigation into incidents that occurred in Winthrop during a three-year period. This was a joint investigation with the Independence Police Department, and other charges were filed by Independence Police for incidents that occurred in Independence during the same three-year period. Barth was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
10:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew Dale Halterman, 29, of West Union. Halterman was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
8:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested David Loren Boll, 54, of Lamont. Boll was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of assault causing injury (a serious misdemeanor) and interference with 911 communications (a simple misdemeanor). He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Seandon Maurice Hodges, 40, and Dedrica Maire Hollingshed, 33, both of Cedar Rapids. Hodges was charged with third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (an aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Hollingshed was charged with second offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Both were held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Neil Olin Higdon, 57, of Independence. Higdon was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Sept. 24
3:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joel Longoria Jr, 35, of Algona. Longoria was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a Class D felony), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock device (a simple misdemeanor), and cited for open container and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Concord Street in Lamont.
11:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Constance Caprice Beasley, 37, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Beasley was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and first offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor). She was also cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 255 mile marker of Hwy 20.