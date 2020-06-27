NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, June 15
2:15 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mack Bass, 54, of Oelwein. Bass was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, June 16
2:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Charles James Green, 39, of Hazleton. Green was charged with third degree harassment (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
4:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Waylon Green Burgin, 30, of Lamont. Burgin was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault (a Class D felony). This arrest was made following an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Monroe Street in Lamont.
10:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jennifer Leigh Brandt, 46, of Alburnett. Brandt was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, June 17
3:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Waylon Green Burgin, 30, of Lamont. Burgin was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, June 18
12:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Roger Clayton Blanks, 27, of Independence. Blanks was arrested on an active warrant out of the state of Missouri and was held pending extradition.
Saturday, June 20
6:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Travis Earl Hamblin, 28, of Dunkerton. Hamblin was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of assault (a simple misdemeanor) and third degree criminal mischief (an aggravated misdemeanor). Hamblin was also arrested on an active warrant out of Black Hawk County for probation violation. Hamblin was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies arrested Anthony Alan Marrah, 34, of Oelwein. Marrah was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Iowa State Patrol and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.