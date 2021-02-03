NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
10:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 30, of Oelwein. Skidmore was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
12:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tyrone Davis Smith Jr, 32, of Marion. Smith was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Jan. 21
3:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Travis Frank Norton, 26, of Strawberry Point. Norton was charged with third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance (a Class D felony), third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a Class D felony), driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and operation without ignition interlock device (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Oak Street in Lamont.
9:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Juwan Kenneth Pernell Jr, 22, of Independence. Purnell was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Jan. 22
1:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Robert Allan Gordon, 59, of Waterloo. Gordon was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for violation of a pre-trial release and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
1:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Duane Brandt, 43, of Postville. Brandt was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, Jan. 24
1:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Daxton John Keith Thibadeau, 28, of Hazleton. Thibadeau was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for lottery ticket forgery/theft (s Class D felony) and failure to appear. Thibadeau was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Jan. 25
2:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Austin Lee Fortner, 28, of Rowley. Fortner was charged with second offense domestic abuse assault (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 100 block of South Street in Rowley.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
8:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Danyelle Allred Goss, 37, of Mason City. Goss was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
2:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Bart Nicholas Klinzing, 43, of Mt. Auburn. Klinzing was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for assault causing bodily injury (a serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Jan. 29
8:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Todd Andrew Lewis, 31, of Oelwein. Lewis was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Jan. 30
4:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested David Emil Haack, 29, of Fairbank. Haack was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control. This arrest was made near 100th Street and Fairbank Amish Boulevard following a report of a vehicle in the ditch.