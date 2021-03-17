Sunday, March 7
11:15 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stefan Abel Miller, 27, of Oelwein. Miller was charged with interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 block of E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.
Monday, March 8
4:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Lanard Antonio Collins, 38, of Waterloo. Collins was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of willful injury (a Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 800 block of South Street in Jesup.
Tuesday, March 9
1:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nathan Gabriel Kirby, 34, of Oelwein. Kirby was charged with public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
4:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Richard Joseph Reed, 62, of Independence. Reed was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, March 11
12:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew Ryan Welcher, 42, of Dundee. Welcher was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance that occurred on February 28, 2021, near Winthrop.
3:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kara Ann Kearns, 38, of Hazleton. Kearns was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to maintain control. This arrest was made following a report of a vehicle in the ditch near 118th Street and Indiana Avenue west of Hazleton. At the Buchanan County Jail, Kearns was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of contraband in a correctional facility (a Class D felony).
Saturday, March 13
1:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Austin Zachary Weil, 32, of Waterloo. Weil was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.