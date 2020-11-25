NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Nov. 15
1:45 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Lamont, charging him with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Pine Street in Lamont.
1:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ashtyn L Main, 23, of Independence. Main was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stops near Slater Avenue and 130th Street south of Aurora.
Monday, Nov. 16
11:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested David John Smith, 46, of Cedar Rapids. Smith was charged with first degree theft (a Class C felony), second degree theft (a Class D felony), and fourth degree theft (a serious misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident in the 2000 block of Wapsie Access Boulevard north of Independence.
11:35 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Carl Hendryx, 40, of Mt. Auburn. Hendryx was charged with stalking (a Class D felony) and violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of Lewis Street in Mt. Auburn and stems from an incident in the 500 block of East Street in Brandon.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
11:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Sandra Louise McMurrin, 31, of Strawberry Point. McMurrin was charged with assault causing bodily injury (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of S Main Street in Hazleton.
Friday, Nov. 20
12:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Blaze Alen Schoultz, 23, of Hazleton and James Lee Choate, 45, of Oelwein. Schoultz was charged with eluding (a Class D felony), second degree theft (a Class D felony), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor), and was cited for failure to maintain control, failure to obey traffic control device, and speed violation. Choate was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (a Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and second degree theft (a Class D felony). These arrests were made after a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Schoultz near Hayes Street E and 1st Street N in Hazleton. A short vehicle pursuit occurred when Schoultz attempted to elude the deputy. The Oelwein Police Department and Iowa State Patrol assisted in this incident.
4:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Keaton Lee Stoner, 22, of Independence. Stoner was charged with first degree harassment (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and violation of protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of E Hayes Street in Hazleton.