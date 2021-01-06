NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Dec. 20
3:45 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Derek Allen Noe, 38, of Brandon. Noe was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 330th Street east of Brandon.
6:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Albert Jacob Vratney, 33, of Quasqueton. Vratney was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 400 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
5:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Wendel Lee Gaines, 58, of Waterloo. Gaines was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 24
8:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jeremiah Wayne Sherwood, 34, of Independence. Sherwood was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 block of 1st Street W in Independence.
Saturday, Dec. 26
7:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cody Mason Skidmore, 30, of Oelwein. Skidmore was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, Dec. 28
10:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Lucas William Mather, 30, of Cedar Rapids. Mather was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second offense domestic abuse assault (a serious misdemeanor) and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Dec. 31
7:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nickalus Lee Redenbaugh, 27, of Independence. Redenbaugh was arrested on two active warrants out of Buchanan County for probation violation and parole violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.