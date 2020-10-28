Thursday, Oct. 22
11:50 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Clay Allen Cornwell, 29, of La Porte City. Cornwell was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Street in Brandon.
Friday, Oct. 23
3:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Eric Duane Dauth, 34, of La Porte City. Dauth was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 24
11:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Allen Miller, 34, of Walker. Miller was charged with first degree burglary (a Class B felony) and domestic abuse assault causing injury (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 2500 block of Linn-Buchanan Road north of Walker.