NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, May 23
2:40 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Travis Earl Hamblin, 29, of Independence. Hamblin was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor), public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor), and interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). Hamblin was also cited for failure to use headlights when required and open container. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of 1st Street E in Independence.
5:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 46, of Independence. Moore was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance (a Class D felony), third degree burglary to vehicle (an aggravated misdemeanor), attempted third degree burglary to vehicle (a serious misdemeanors), fourth degree theft (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made after a deputy on patrol located Moore in the area of the Buchanan County Fairgrounds in the 1200 block of 12th Street NE in Independence.
2:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Steve Duane Benton, 33, of Oelwein. Benton was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, May 24
11:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Shannon Jean Butterbaugh, 45, of Cedar Rapids. Butterbaugh was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, May 25
8:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Anthony Raymond Hartgrave, 36, of Rowley. Hartgrave was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, May 26
9:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Regan Chhetri, 32, of St. Paul, Minnesota. Chhetri was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Amanda Lee Pettit, 40, of Jesup. Pettit was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, May 27
8:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Teresa Lynn Forbes, 45, of Clermont. Forbes was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jesse Steven Moore, 46, of Independence. Moore was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dizney Marie Willenborg, 21, of Oelwein. Willenborg was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson Jr, 32, of Hazleton. Thompson was charged with third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (an aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Thompson was also cited for no valid driver license, and arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue south of Hazleton.
Friday, May 28
3:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brooke Ashley Roth, 31, of Rowley. Roth was charged with first offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance and subsequent search warrant in the 500 block of Sunset Boulevard in Rowley.
3:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 26, of Oelwein. Bushaw was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Saturday, May 29
12:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Cameron Michael Presgrove, 21, of Toledo. Presgrove was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, May 30
12:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Robbie Allan Siemens, 45, of Hazleton. Siemens was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, May 31
1:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Robbie John VandeVorde, 50, of Aurora. VandeVorde was charged with third degree burglary (a Class D felony), possession of burglary tools (an aggravated misdemeanor), and fifth degree criminal mischief (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident near Main Street and Union Street in Aurora.
Tuesday, June 1
10:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nicholas Corbin Lee Wygle, 33, of Aplington. Wygle was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Wednesday, June 2
7:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kimberly Haley Holmes, 29, of Independence. Holmes was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of assault against law enforcement while displaying a weapon (a Class D felony), assault against law enforcement causing injury (an aggravated misdemeanor), and domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred in the 200 block of 7th Avenue SE in Independence on May 25, 2021.
Thursday, June 3
3:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Randall Lee Thompson Jr, 32, of Hazleton. Thompson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
3:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Steven Charles Coonrad, 48, of Independence. Coonrad was charged with second offense failure to comply with sex offender registry (a Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
10:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kenneth Gayle Einfelt, 21, of Evansdale. Einfelt was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and was cited for speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 257 mile marker of Highway 20.
Friday, June 4
8:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ryan Davis Bult, 44, of Cedar Rapids. Bult was charged with driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Swan Lake Boulevard in Independence.
9:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Robbie Allan Siemens, 45, of Hazleton. Siemens was charged with third degree burglary (a Class D felony), first degree theft (a Class C felony), second degree theft (a Class D felony), third degree theft (an aggravated misdemeanor), third degree criminal mischief (an aggravated misdemeanor), and fourth degree criminal mischief (a serious misdemeanor). These charges are the result of multiple investigations stemming from incidents in Jesup and Hazleton. Siemens was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, June 5
9:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Robert Lee Jackson, 52, of Dubuque. Jackson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.