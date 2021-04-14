NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, April 4
2:10 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Reagan Gabriel Bieber, 26, of Cedar Rapids. Bieber was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and was cited for open container, speed violation, operating non-registered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Tuesday, April 6
9:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tessa Annette Rose Marion, 27, of Independence. Marion was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of assault with intent to inflict serious injury (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue.
Thursday, April 8
8:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Amanda Lynn Heller, 35, of Cedar Rapids. Heller was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for possession of a controlled substance (a serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested William Jerome Gibbs, 43, of Fairbank. Gibbs was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for possession of a controlled substance (an aggravated misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.t