NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, July 11
7:30 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sherry Lynn Puccio, 48, of Dubuque. Puccio was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of possession of a controlled substance (a Class D felony) and unlawful possession of prescription pills (a serious misdemeanor). Puccio was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Monday, July 12
12:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jacob Edward McDowell, 34, of Earlville. McDowell was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for possession of a controlled substance (a serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, July 14
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brent Allen Janssen, 35, of Marshalltown. Janssen was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, July 16
10:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Steffeny Ann Rose, 40, of Arlington. Rose was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
4:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Twanda Kress, 50, of Independence. Kress was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tosha Danielle Medina, 36, of Hazleton. Medina was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree harassment (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.