NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, April 19
3:40 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2500 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard. According to the investigation, a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica operated by Lisa Dudley of Winthrop was traveling northbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when a 13-year-old male juvenile riding a bike entered the roadway from the ditch and struck the passenger side of Dudley’s vehicle as it went by. Dudley was uninjured. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to Buchanan County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
Saturday, April 25
2:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Raquel Virginia Bowser, 31, and Dru Joel Bowser, 24, both of Oelwein. Raquel was charged with second degree theft (a Class D felony), third degree burglary (an aggravated misdemeanor), fifth degree criminal mischief (a simple misdemeanor), and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). Dru was charged with second degree theft (a Class D felony), third degree burglary (an aggravated misdemeanor), fifth degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor), trespass (a simple misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 100 block of 1st Street N in Hazleton.
Deputies arrested Christopher John Lee Melka, 24, of Dubuque on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and probation violation. This arrest was made in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NE in Independence. The Independence Police Department assisted in this arrest.
9:10 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of N Main Street in Hazleton. According to the investigation, a 2014 Hyundai Elantra operated by Renee Lynette Ohl, 37, of Independence, was traveling southbound on N Main Street (Hwy 150) in Hazleton when Ohl lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun out and struck a tree and a house before coming to rest in a residential yard. Ohl was uninjured in the accident, and was subsequently arrested. She was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor), second offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and failure to have SR22 insurance as required (a simple misdemeanor). Ohl was also cited for failure to maintain control, failure to provide proof of insurance, open container and unlawful possession of driver’s license. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol and Hazleton Fire Department.