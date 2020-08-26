NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
7:50 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Corrina Clara Smith, 52, of Alburnett. Smith was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for original charges of domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor), fifth degree criminal mischief (a simple misdemeanor), trespass (a simple misdemeanor), and violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). Smith was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
7:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jean St. Paule Cooper, 48, of Waterloo. Cooper was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second or subsequent offense third degree burglary (an aggravated misdemeanor) and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dru Jo-el Bowser, 24, of Oelwein. Bowser was charged with second degree theft (a Class D felony) and third degree burglary (an aggravated misdemeanor). Bowser was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Aug. 20
12:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nicholas James Bloes, 47, of Cedar Rapids. Bloes was charged with second degree harassment (a serious misdemeanor), domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of Branard Street in Brandon.
4:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Willie Traymone Phillips, 38, of Oelwein. Phillips was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9 p.m.
Deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 25, of Westgate. Bushaw was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
Friday, Aug. 21
6 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 44, of Independence. Edsill was charged with assault (a simple misdemeanor) and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident on High Street in Otterville.
Saturday, Aug. 22
5:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Troy Allen McGrane, 30, of Fairbank. McGrane was charged with domestic abuse assault causing injury (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 block of Patterson Street in Fairbank.
4:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Raquel Virginia Bowser, 31, of Oelwein. Bowser was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for second degree theft (a Class D felony) and third degree burglary (an aggravated misdemeanor), and was held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.